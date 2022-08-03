Yolo County sees its 1st human case of West Nile virus this year

YOLO COUNTY – Officials say Yolo County has now seen its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

The patient was first reported by county health officials on Wednesday, but the person had gotten ill last month.

People get infected by West Nile from a mosquito bite. Symptoms typically develop between two days and two weeks after the bite, but about 80 percent of people will not show any symptoms.

The Yolo County patient is currently recovering from the virus.

"By making regular checks of their yards and draining standing water, people can help cut down on mosquito breeding areas," said Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson in a statement. "Wearing protective clothing and using insect repellent will also reduce the risk of mosquito bites."

There have been a total of seven human West Nile virus cases across California so far this year, state numbers show. A total of 49 dead birds have also tested positive, while just over 700 mosquito samples have also been detected.