Yolo County residents could receive disaster relief grocery card

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Yolo County residents impacted by the recent power outages could receive a disaster relief grocery card.
The Yolo Food Bank is working with PG&E to distribute a second round of disaster relief grocery cards.

In the coming days, 1,700 grocery cards will be distributed. One hundred of those cards will be given out Thursday at the Yolo Food Bank at 9:30 a.m. 

CBS13 Staff
First published on January 11, 2023 / 11:54 PM

