Yolo County reports first confirmed 2023 human West Nile Virus case in Woodland resident

WOODLAND – A Woodland resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus, Yolo County's first confirmed human case this year.

The Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency confirmed the case on Friday, but officials said the person had gotten sick the first week of August.

Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District implemented more spraying last week due to high mosquito populations and high infection rates among birds.

Health officials said the confirmed human case highlights the need for diligence.

"Most people who become infected do not get sick, and the risk of serious illness to most individuals is low. However, about one percent of individuals can develop a serious neurologic illness," said Yolo County's Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Mary Ann Limbos in a statement.

Across California, health officials said there have been more than a dozen confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus this year so far.