"It's like a family reunion": Yolo County Fair kicks off, heat safety a top priority amid 100+ degree highs

WOODLAND -- The Yolo County Fair opened for its 88th year Wednesday night with the slogan, "It gets better every year."

The food, rides, agriculture and music have brought families out for generations.

"It's just a great place. It's like a family reunion," said Rita Moore, deputy manager of the fair.

"I've been coming here as long as I can remember," said fair-goer Robyn Wages.

Its free gate entry is one of its best selling points.

"It's the fact that people come all five days. They come to eat every day, why wouldn't you?" asked Moore.

Fair organizers say of all the fan favorites, this year it might be the fans.

With an opening day high of 105 degrees, you'll see more high-powered fans around the fair to keep people cool and safe from the heat wave.

The scorcher is not stopping the fun.

"Well for me it's my rag right here. I've been using it. I think my eyebrows are falling off!" joked one fair-goer.

This year, there's also more shade thanks to new, large tents added at the stage entertainment area.

"We're excited about the cool weather coming our way but in the interim this is a nice respite for people who want to listen to free music," said Dana Stoehr, interim CEO of the fair.

Handheld fans, cool treats and bringing in ice water helped families beat the heat.

"We came prepared," laughed Wages.

"I like to get a lot of water so I don't get super dehydrated," said a young girl named Coco.

This year, the Yolo County Fair has more rides than ever before and is expecting possibly 150,000 people through the weekend.

Those CBS13 spoke to Wednesday night said they are already planning their second trip out to the midway.

What keeps them coming back?

"The people, the tacos of course, and the band," said one group of ladies enjoying the music.

The fair is open through Sunday, Aug. 20. Temperatures are expected to dip back below 100 degrees on Friday.

Two big things to look forward to are the demolition derby on Friday and Saturday, and of course, the livestock auction on Saturday. For a full list of events and to buy tickets, head to the fair's website.