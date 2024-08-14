Yolo County Fair kicks off Wednesday; demolition derby shows already sold out

Yolo County Fair set to kick off this week

Yolo County Fair set to kick off this week

WOODLAND – The Yolo County Fair kicks off Wednesday for its annual run.

Billing itself as the largest and oldest free gate fair in the state, the Yolo County Fair will run through Aug. 18.

Along with the usual county fair staples, organizers are touting the pig races and derby events – although tickets for most of the demolition derby shows are already sold out.

Is the Yolo County Fair free?

Tickets are still available for the fair's opening night gala, the beer & wine showcase, and Saturday's Power Wheels Derby.

Fairgoers can also buy a carnival coupon that can be exchanged for a wristband, giving them unlimited rides or a carnival book of 30 tickets.

General entrance to the Yolo County Fair is free, but parking is $10 per car.