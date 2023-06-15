Yolo County ending free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in West Sacramento and Woodland

YOLO COUNTY -- The free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in West Sacramento and Woodland will end this month, according to Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency.

In the announcement made by the agency, this decision was made due to limited resources and low demand.

Dr. Aimee Sisson, Yolo County Public Health Officer, said, "COVID-19 has not gone away. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe COVID-19. If you or your loved ones have not received COVID vaccines, please visit a clinic this month and get vaccinated for free."

For those who have yet to be vaccinated, vaccines are still available at retail pharmacies, healthcare provider offices, and community clinics. Click here to find a vaccination location.

The free in-home COVID-19 vaccination program, DoorVax, will also end by the end of this month.