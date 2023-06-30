3 shooting victims found in multi-county investigation near Dunnigan

YOLO COUNTY – A multi-county shooting investigation involving several victims had Interstate 5 near the Yolo County community of Dunnigan blocked through the night on Thursday.

There were two scenes, one in Colusa County and the other in Yolo County -- both right along I-5.

An officer at the scene near Dunnigan initially confirmed that a homicide investigation was underway, but officials have since clarified that no one has died.

Officials said they did find three shooting victims: Two were in Colusa County while one other victim was at the Dunnigan scene.

#Developing CHP now updating I-5 shooting saying this is NOT a homicide investigation right now. THREE shooting victims are in the hospital and a suspect in custody. More at 10. — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 30, 2023

A crashed vehicle can be seen just off the side of I-5 near Dunnigan. A shirtless subject was seen being taken into custody by authorities at the scene and officials later confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

Several miles north of the Dunnigan scene is where officials believe the incident originated; California Highway Patrol confirmed a shooting happened near the Delevan Road exit in Colusa County.

No information has been released about the condition of the shooting victims, other than that there have been no deaths and the victims have been hospitalized.

Both directions of the highway were backing up into the Dunnigan area. Drivers were urged to avoid the area for the time being.

#Developing They are blurry, but these are images obtained by CBS13 showing a shirtless suspect taken into custody after pursuit on I-5. A CHP officer told me on scene this is a homicide investigation pic.twitter.com/mSXRxtSuK2 — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 30, 2023

Dunnigan is about 20 miles north of Woodland.