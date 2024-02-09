Wrestling coach at high school in Central Valley arrested on felony charges

TURLOCK - A wrestling coach at a Central Valley high school has been arrested on suspicion of various felony charges.

Law enforcement officials notified the Turlock Unified School District Wednesday that Derek William Young, a Pitman High School wrestling coach, was arrested on suspicion of felony charges, the district said in a statement on Friday.

The district further said it has no indication that a student within the district was harmed in the alleged acts, the details of which were not disclosed.

Young was has been a "walk-on" coach during both the 2021-2022 wrestling season and the 2022-2023 wrestling season, the district says. In his first season, he was an unpaid volunteer.

Ripon police are leading the investigation into Young. No further information about the arrest is available.

The district says that all coaches within the district are required to pass an FBI and DOJ background check and to be fingerprinted prior to working with students. Anyone with information about possible criminal acts is urged to contact law enforcement.