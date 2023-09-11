Would be robber arrested in Winters

WINTERS - Police in Winters have arrested suspect Keenan Campos for allegedly trying to rob two people at Rotary Park on September 8th.

According to police, at 3:42 p.m. on Friday, a male suspect approached the two victims who were sitting at a picnic bench at Rotary Park in Winters. The subject demanded money, threatened to take the money by force, and then attempted to kick one of the victims. The victims refused to give the suspect any money, and called 911 when he became violent.

Winters police responded and arrested Keenan Campos for the attempted robbery, who they say is a transient known to the area. Campos was taken to Yolo County Jail and booked on charges of felony threats, felony attempted robbery, and violation of probation.

Winters police commended the two victims for maintaining their composure and quickly contacting authorities, which allowed for the quick identification and arrest of the suspect.