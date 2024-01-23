Woodland teen arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered gun, ammo, and high-capacity magazines

Watch CBS News
WOODLAND - A Woodland teen was arrested on weapons charges after, police say, he was found with an unregistered handgun.

On Saturday morning, Yolo County probation officers along with Woodland police officers and detectives served a search warrant on a residence in the 100 block of Sunrise Street, according to a Woodland Police Department statement on Tuesday.

During the search, police found that 18-year-old Woodland resident Xavier Medina had an unregistered handgun, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines, police say.

Medina was booked into the Yolo County Jail on weapons charges.

