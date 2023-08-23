Woodland shoplifting suspect with $600 worth of merchandise in cart arrested
WOODLAND – A suspected shoplifter has been arrested after allegedly taking hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Woodland store.
Woodland police said, Monday morning, officers were flagged down at the shopping center near Bronze Star Drive. Officers were told that someone had just stolen a lot of merchandise from a store.
The suspect, 24-year-old Woodland resident Tia Spruell, was quickly stopped by officers.
Spruell allegedly tried to ditch the cart full of stolen merchandise – about $600 worth – before being detained.
Police said Spurell was eventually arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail, facing shoplifting and other charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.