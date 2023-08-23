Woodland shoplifting suspect with $600 worth of merchandise in cart arrested

WOODLAND – A suspected shoplifter has been arrested after allegedly taking hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Woodland store.

Woodland police said, Monday morning, officers were flagged down at the shopping center near Bronze Star Drive. Officers were told that someone had just stolen a lot of merchandise from a store.

The suspect, 24-year-old Woodland resident Tia Spruell, was quickly stopped by officers.

Spruell allegedly tried to ditch the cart full of stolen merchandise – about $600 worth – before being detained.

Police said Spurell was eventually arrested and has been booked into Yolo County Jail, facing shoplifting and other charges.