Woodland school employee pleads not guilty to charges in sex scandal investigation

WOODLAND – A Woodland school employee facing allegations of sexual misconduct with students has pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday.

Woodland police started investigating the suspect, 23-year-old Cynthia Magana, back in May.

Parents at Woodland Christian School were later sent an email about the investigation, with officials describing it as "inappropriate contact off campus between a female staff member and one or more high school students."

On Friday, Magana appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the following charges: unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, two counts of oral copulation with a person under 18, two counts of inappropriate contact with a minor, and two counts of employment of a minor in an obscene matter.

All the charges are felonies.

Magana is out on bail, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office said. She is due back in court on Sept. 1.