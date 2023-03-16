Watch CBS News
Woodland High student arrested after firearm found during search

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

WOODLAND – School officials say a Woodland High student was arrested on campus Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a firearm.

In a message sent by Woodland High Principal Gerald Salcido, the student's belongings were being searched for an unrelated incident when the firearm was found.

Exactly what prompted the initial search was not disclosed.

Salcido noted that there was no direct threat to any students and the weapon wasn't brandished.

"Maintaining safety takes all of us working together. As a reminder, if you see something, say something," Salcido wrote.

Woodland police say the student has been booked into Juvenile Hall. 

First published on March 16, 2023 / 3:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

