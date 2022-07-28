Woodland police seek witnesses to fight between man, teen at basketball game

WOODLAND — The Woodland Police Department is seeking witnesses to a fight that happened earlier this week between a 16-year-old and an adult man that left the teen with injuries.

It happened Monday afternoon during a basketball game at the Woodland Community and Senior Center.

The man involved in the fight was identified as Woodland resident Christopher Bruhn, 39. Bruhn was arrested for battery with serious bodily injury, police said.

It is unclear what started the fight and if anyone else was involved.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have been a witness to the incident contact the Woodland Police Department.