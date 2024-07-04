Watch CBS News
Local News

Woodland cancels its July 4th fireworks show after contractor injury

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WOODLAND – Woodland's Fourth of July fireworks show has been abruptly canceled, officials announced Thursday morning.

The City of Woodland says there was an injury to the fireworks crew that puts on the show.

The incident happened at a fireworks event on Wednesday, Woodland officials noted in a release.

"Woodland's contractor that helps put on our show experienced serious staff injuries at a fireworks event on July 3 and is unable to execute tonight's show," city officials wrote.

Exactly where the incident that injured the crew took place has not been detailed by the City of Woodland.

Wednesday night in the Los Angeles area, there was a misfire and explosion at a fireworks show that left several pyrotechnicians injured. It's unclear if this was the incident that prompted Woodland's fireworks show cancelation, however.

Woodland officials say they are working to reschedule their show at a later date. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.