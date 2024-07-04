Woodland cancels its July 4th fireworks show after contractor injury

WOODLAND – Woodland's Fourth of July fireworks show has been abruptly canceled, officials announced Thursday morning.

The City of Woodland says there was an injury to the fireworks crew that puts on the show.

The incident happened at a fireworks event on Wednesday, Woodland officials noted in a release.

"Woodland's contractor that helps put on our show experienced serious staff injuries at a fireworks event on July 3 and is unable to execute tonight's show," city officials wrote.

Exactly where the incident that injured the crew took place has not been detailed by the City of Woodland.

Wednesday night in the Los Angeles area, there was a misfire and explosion at a fireworks show that left several pyrotechnicians injured. It's unclear if this was the incident that prompted Woodland's fireworks show cancelation, however.

Woodland officials say they are working to reschedule their show at a later date.