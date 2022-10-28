Woodland blind woman living alone in rundown home gets home makeover from neighbors

WOODLAND — More than a dozen people in a Woodland neighborhood teamed up to give a home makeover to a blind woman who never knew her home was falling apart.

"I've just been stunned. I, it's like I all of a sudden have a whole family here," said Faye Abbas, who has been blind since she was born and didn't realize how run down her home of 30+ years had become.

Her neighbor, Paul Bridge, saw that she needed help, so he rounded up the community to fix it for free.

The neighbors have spent weeks getting to know each other as they spend their time volunteering to help out Faye.

"I feel blessed to live in a community where we can put all of our differences aside and help our fellow neighbor," said a neighbor.

Just standing outside of the incomplete renovations, you can see the amount of work that has been done to the paint. panels, sanding, and sighting.

Faye had one special request; a pink front door.

"I'm thrilled about those pink doors. I really like pink. I can't see it, but I like the feel of it. Colors have feel," said Faye.

Volunteers have raised $7,000 to go toward their supplies, and several companies have given them discounts.

They plan to throw a neighborhood cookout when the work is complete.