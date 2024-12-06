Watch CBS News
Person found shot near Lodi, homicide investigation underway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A homicide investigation is underway after a female was found shot near Lodi early Friday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded near Academy and Lilac streets in the Woodbridge area just after midnight to investigate reports of a disturbance.

There, deputies say they found a female with a gunshot wound. She was identified as 43-year-old Nicole Winans.

Deputies were able to detain a suspect at the scene and later booked Shane Winans into jail for murder and cruelty to a child. 

Investigators classified the incident as a homicide, but no other details have been released at this time. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

