Woman swept down South Yuba River, rescued after scramble to find cell phone

NEVADA COUNTY - A woman was rescued after being swept away by the violent waters of the South Yuba River near Nevada City.

At 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, the Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue unit said they got a call from the Nevada County Regional Dispatch Center regarding a woman in the water near Hoyt Crossing.

The rescue became more difficult as the call was received 32 minutes after the woman was seen due to the victim's friend having to locate a cell phone. Bad cell phone reception was another obstacle.

Scene of the rescue on Tuesday. Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue

As the call was transferred to the Nevada County Consolidated FD, they and allied agencies urgently made their way to the scene to begin the search.

After roughly 90 minutes, the victim was identified and rescued by California Highway Patrol's H24 helicopter as she was spotted on a rock.

The rescue was a success due to the collaboration of the following agencies: Nevada County Consolidated FD, Nevada County Consolidated Swift Water Rescue, California State Parks, CHP - Air Operations, Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue, North San Juan Fire Protection District, and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital's Ambulance.