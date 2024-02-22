Pilot survives plane crash near a Calaveras County lake, sheriff says

CALAVERAS COUNTY - A woman was injured in a plane crash in a remote area of Calaveras County Thursday evening, the sheriff's office said.

The FAA said the plane crash was near New Hogan Lake sometime around 4 p.m. They said it was in a remote area on the southwest side of the lake.

The pilot, the only person in the plane, suffered minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff's office said. The FAA said she was flying a single-engine Aeronca Model 7 Champion.

New Hogan Lake is in the Sierra Nevada foothills, about 30 miles northeast of Stockton.

No other details were available and the crash is under investigation by the FAA.