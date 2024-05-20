Watch CBS News
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Rancho Cordova, deputies say

By Cecilio Padilla

RANCHO CORDOVA – A woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Monday, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Rockingham Drive, near Mather Field Road, to investigate a reported stabbing.

There, deputies found one victim.

That person, a woman, was rushed to the hospital. A suspect has been detained, deputies said.

No details about the suspect and what may have led up to the stabbing have been released by investigators. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Digital Producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 1:20 PM PDT

