Sheriff: Woman stabs boyfriend during argument at Arden apartment complex

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Deputies arrested a woman who is accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a knife during an argument at an Arden-Arcade apartment complex on Saturday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened overnight shortly before 1:30 a.m. along Marconi Avenue, just west of Fulton Avenue.

The man, 39, was taken to the hospital by a friend to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The woman, 33, was arrested and faces charges related to the stabbing.

No further details were released.

First published on February 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

