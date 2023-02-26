Sheriff: Woman stabs boyfriend during argument at Arden apartment complex
SACRAMENTO — Deputies arrested a woman who is accused of stabbing her boyfriend with a knife during an argument at an Arden-Arcade apartment complex on Saturday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened overnight shortly before 1:30 a.m. along Marconi Avenue, just west of Fulton Avenue.
The man, 39, was taken to the hospital by a friend to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The woman, 33, was arrested and faces charges related to the stabbing.
No further details were released.
