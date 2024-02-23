Watch CBS News
Woman shot on 14th Avenue in Sacramento dies in hospital

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A woman who was shot on 14th Avenue in Sacramento on Friday has now died.

Initially, the woman was reported as being hospitalized with an injury that wasn't life-threatening. However, she was later declared dead in the hospital.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responding to the scene located her with at least one gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, and there is no information available on a suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting or has information should contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Richard Ramos

First published on February 23, 2024 / 9:52 PM PST

