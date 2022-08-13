Watch CBS News
Woman shot in leg at Natomas apartment complex

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

NATOMAS — A woman is recovering in the hospital tonight after she was shot in the leg at a Natomas apartment complex.

According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex right off of Del Paso Rd. on Natomas Central Drive. 

Police say that although it was an isolated incident, the suspect has not been caught, and they are looking for anyone involved in the shooting.

The woman is expected to survive.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 10:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

