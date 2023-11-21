Woman shot at Watt Avenue, Antelope Road in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in the North Highlands area Tuesday afternoon.
It happened behind a FoodMaxx shopping center in the area of Antelope Road and Watt Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
The woman has since been hospitalized and her injuries were not life-threatening. The sheriff's office said there was no information available on a suspect.
The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown. Investigators cleared the scene by around 3:40 p.m.
Check back here for updates on this story.
