Woman shot at Watt Avenue, Antelope Road in North Highlands

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in the North Highlands area Tuesday afternoon.

It happened behind a FoodMaxx shopping center in the area of Antelope Road and Watt Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The woman has since been hospitalized and her injuries were not life-threatening. The sheriff's office said there was no information available on a suspect.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown. Investigators cleared the scene by around 3:40 p.m.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 4:15 PM PST

