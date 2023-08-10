Woman robbed by armed suspects on bikes at Vacaville's Lagoon Valley Park

VACAVILLE – An investigation is underway after a woman was robbed by armed suspects along a popular trail in Vacaville late Thursday morning.

The Vacaville Police Department said the woman reported that she was walking on the trail inside Lagoon Valley Park, near Jack Hume Grove, when two young men confronted her.

Both men were on mountain bikes and were wearing black ski masks, the woman said; one of the men also had a handgun and ordered her to give up her purse.

Police said the suspects took off in an unknown direction after the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Vacaville police.