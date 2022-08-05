Watch CBS News
Woman rescued after getting stuck in muddy Lake Tahoe meadow

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- A woman was brought to a hospital Wednesday after becoming stuck in mud near Lake Tahoe. 

South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue says the woman became trapped in sticky mud near Lilly Beach. The mud was up to the woman's knees, making it difficult for her to move. 

Crews used a drone to locate the woman before helping her out of the meadow. An ambulance brought her to a hospital for treatment.

CBS13 Staff
First published on August 4, 2022 / 11:36 PM

