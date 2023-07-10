Woman nearly drowns while saving children from drifting raft in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY — A woman regained consciousness after she nearly drowned while attempting to save her children from a drifting raft in the Feather River Saturday evening.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Grays Beach, located along the river south of Olivehurst.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the woman got back into the water when she noticed her kids were drifting away on a raft. Though she was able to save them, she went under the water and was unable to get herself back to shore.

The woman's brother jumped in to pull her to safety, but she was unconscious once they got to shore, authorities said.

This all happened before first responders arrived to assist. Deputies arrived at around 8:07 p.m. to find the brother placing his unconscious sister in his vehicle. The deputies pulled the woman out to perform CPR, but before any life-saving measures were attempted, the woman regained consciousness, the sheriff's office said.

She was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.