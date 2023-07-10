Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman nearly drowns while saving children from drifting raft in Yuba County

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Woman nearly drowns in Feather River after saving children
Woman nearly drowns in Feather River after saving children 00:20

YUBA COUNTY — A woman regained consciousness after she nearly drowned while attempting to save her children from a drifting raft in the Feather River Saturday evening.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of Grays Beach, located along the river south of Olivehurst.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the woman got back into the water when she noticed her kids were drifting away on a raft. Though she was able to save them, she went under the water and was unable to get herself back to shore.

The woman's brother jumped in to pull her to safety, but she was unconscious once they got to shore, authorities said.

This all happened before first responders arrived to assist. Deputies arrived at around 8:07 p.m. to find the brother placing his unconscious sister in his vehicle. The deputies pulled the woman out to perform CPR, but before any life-saving measures were attempted, the woman regained consciousness, the sheriff's office said.

She was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.