Woman killed, teen arrested for DUI in Turlock area crash
TURLOCK - A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after a woman in his vehicle died when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a cattle trailer in the Turlock area Sunday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
At about 3:30 p.m., the CHP received a report of a crash a Fulkerth Road at Faith Home Road. This is where they found a two-vehicle crash.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a 17-year-old from Modesto was driving a 2013 Buick sedan east on Fulkerth Road and was approaching the Faith Home Road intersection.
At the same time, a 49-year-old man was driving a 2004 GMC pickup and towing a cattle trailer north on Faith Home Road.
The pickup driver attempted to turn west on Fulkerth Road when the CHP said the teen ran a stop sign and crashed into the cattle trailer.
Officers said the passenger in the Buick, a 21-year-old woman from Modesto, was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.
The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The CHP said he was placed under arrest as he is suspected of driving under the influence. He was booked into a juvenile facility for DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter and driving with a suspended license.
The man driving the pickup and his passenger were not injured in the crash.
The woman's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
for more features.