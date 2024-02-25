Woman killed, teen arrested for DUI in Turlock area crash

TURLOCK - A 17-year-old was arrested for DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after a woman in his vehicle died when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a cattle trailer in the Turlock area Sunday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

At about 3:30 p.m., the CHP received a report of a crash a Fulkerth Road at Faith Home Road. This is where they found a two-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 17-year-old from Modesto was driving a 2013 Buick sedan east on Fulkerth Road and was approaching the Faith Home Road intersection.

At the same time, a 49-year-old man was driving a 2004 GMC pickup and towing a cattle trailer north on Faith Home Road.

The pickup driver attempted to turn west on Fulkerth Road when the CHP said the teen ran a stop sign and crashed into the cattle trailer.

Officers said the passenger in the Buick, a 21-year-old woman from Modesto, was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The CHP said he was placed under arrest as he is suspected of driving under the influence. He was booked into a juvenile facility for DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter and driving with a suspended license.

The man driving the pickup and his passenger were not injured in the crash.

The woman's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.