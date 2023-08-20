Woman killed in shooting at Roseville Galleria; Suspect arrested

ROSEVILLE — Roseville police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in a parking garage at the Westfield Galleria.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a woman was killed and a suspect is in custody. A gun that was believed to be used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

Roseville police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and went to the mall together.

A second person of interest was interviewed but released after questioning.