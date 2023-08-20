Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed in shooting at Roseville Galleria; Suspect arrested

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Investigation underway after deadly shooting at Roseville Galleria
Investigation underway after deadly shooting at Roseville Galleria 00:22

ROSEVILLE — Roseville police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in a parking garage at the Westfield Galleria.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a woman was killed and a suspect is in custody. A gun that was believed to be used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

Roseville police say the suspect and the victim knew each other and went to the mall together.

A second person of interest was interviewed but released after questioning. 

First published on August 19, 2023 / 5:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.