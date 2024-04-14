Woman killed in Nevada City shooting, suspect hospitalized with gunshot wound, deputies say

NEVADA CITY - A homicide investigation is underway after a 58-year-old woman was shot and killed on Saturday in Nevada City, deputies said, and her boyfriend, the suspect, is in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on the 12000 block of Half Moon Way in Nevada City on Saturday around 5 p.m. after receiving a report that a relative found the victim dead in her room.

Deputies said 58-year-old Mary Moran was dead in her room with an apparent gunshot wound. They said they determined the suspect is her boyfriend and cohabitant, 64-year-old Kenneth Breining.

The suspect was not at the scene and deputies began searching for him.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office got information Breining may be in the area and began searching for him. At about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento deputies reported they found Breining with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at a home on Pasadena Avenue.

Breining was alive and rushed to the hospital where we underwent surgery and is receiving treatment.

Deputies said Moran's vehicle was found at the home in Sacramento County and has been collected for evidence.