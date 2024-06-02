Woman killed, driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash on Business 80 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A woman died and a driver was arrested for DUI after a crash on Business 80 caused a traffic jam Sunday night in Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said a Nissan Altima rear-ended a Toyota Corolla on Business 80 near Exposition Boulevard. The Corolla then hit the center median.

The driver of the Corolla took off from the scene and was later found and arrested on suspicion of DUI, the CHP said.

A woman in the passenger seat of the Nissan died at the scene while the driver was taken to the hospital.

The details leading up to the crash are unknown at this time. The CHP said the crash remains under investigation.