Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman killed after driver falls asleep, crashes during DoorDash delivery in Nevada County, CHP says

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

GRASS VALLEY -- A passenger died after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed early Saturday morning near Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Highway 20 near the South Ponderosa overcrossing just west of Grass Valley. 

Officers said a 35-year-old Grass Valley man was driving a 2007 Acura TL with a 35-year-old woman in the passenger seat. The CHP said they were delivering a DoorDash order when the driver fell asleep. 

The vehicle left the north side of the highway and struck a series of trees. 

The woman died at the scene while the driver was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.

Both occupants were wearing a seat belt and officers said DUI is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. 

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 3:13 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.