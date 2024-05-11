Woman killed after driver falls asleep, crashes during DoorDash delivery in Nevada County, CHP says

GRASS VALLEY -- A passenger died after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed early Saturday morning near Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Highway 20 near the South Ponderosa overcrossing just west of Grass Valley.

Officers said a 35-year-old Grass Valley man was driving a 2007 Acura TL with a 35-year-old woman in the passenger seat. The CHP said they were delivering a DoorDash order when the driver fell asleep.

The vehicle left the north side of the highway and struck a series of trees.

The woman died at the scene while the driver was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries.

Both occupants were wearing a seat belt and officers said DUI is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.