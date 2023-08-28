Woman killed, boyrfriend in custody following domestic dispute in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A woman is dead and her boyfriend is in custody after a Saturday night shooting at an apartment complex in Citrus Heights, police said Sunday.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. along the 6200 block of Burich Avenue. The Citrus Heights Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance inside an apartment. A witness told them they heard gunshots.

The woman suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her boyfriend was treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries before being taken into custody, police said.

Neighbors told CBS13 that the woman was a mother of three boys all under 10. Neighbors say they have never heard of any disputes or gotten any domestic calls from the woman's apartment, so this came as a shock.

"She was always at the pool with her three sons and they seem to be your average typical family," neighbor Chris Sanderfer said.

Sanderfer and others laid flowers and candles in front of the woman's door to honor her. They say she was friendly and had a lot of family who lived nearby.

It is not clear if the three children were home when it all happened.

Citrus Heights police said there are no additional threats to the community.