Woman killed, 4 other people hurt in I-80 crash near Davis

SOLANO COUNTY – A woman in her 20s was killed in a crash along Interstate 80 in Davis on Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 10 p.m., a car was speeding on eastbound I-80 just west of Richards Boulevard in Davis when another car changed lanes right into its path.

The speeding car then crashed into the left rear of the car that was changing lanes, officers say.

Officers say a passenger that was riding in the left rear of the car that was hit wasn't wearing a seatbelt; she suffered fatal injuries, CHP says.

A total of four other people were hurt in the crash, suffering minor to moderate injuries.

Alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash, CHP says.