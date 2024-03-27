Watch CBS News
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by two cars in Rancho Cordova hit-and-run

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA — A pedestrian suffered major injuries after being hit by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene, in the Rancho Cordova area, authorities said Wednesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of International and Zinfandel drives. The victim, described as female minor, was hit while crossing the street, but it was not clear if she was in or out of a crosswalk.

One vehicle stayed at the scene following the collision.

Though the victim's injuries were described as major, authorities said they were not life-threatening.

A description of the vehicle that left the scene was not available.

First published on March 27, 2024 / 10:19 PM PDT

