Woman injured in homeless camp fire in Arden area

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A woman was hospitalized after suffering burns in a homeless encampment fire in the Arden area, the Sacramento Fire Department said Wednesday night.

The fire happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in an area beneath the Arden Way bridge between Evergreen and Harvard streets.

Emergency vehicles at the scene impacted traffic on Arden Way.

The fire department said there was no threat to any nearby structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 10:41 PM

