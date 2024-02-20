Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Modesto house fire

MODESTO — A Modesto woman was in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire along Celeste Drive, officials said Tuesday.

The Modesto Fire Department said one of its engines responded to the duplex for a smoke check shortly after 10 a.m. The incident was upgraded to a house fire while the engine was still in route, leading to additional resources being called to the scene.

Crews were able to remove the woman from the home not long after arriving. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

Another person who was inside the home was able to exit safely before firefighters arrived.

The fire was put out quickly. The cause remains under investigation.