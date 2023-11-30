Watch CBS News
Woman hospitalized after fire destroys her Yuba City flower & casket shop

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

YUBA CITY – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at her Yuba City floral business late Wednesday night.

Crews were called out to Europa Florist & Caskets, off Highway 20 and Plumas Street, at around 11 p.m.

yuba-city-florist-fire-2.jpg
Scene of the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but firefighters said the business was a complete loss.

It appears the fire was contained to the one business.

The owner of the floral business was transported to the hospital for evaluation, Yuba City Fire says. Her current condition was not stated. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 7:18 AM PST

