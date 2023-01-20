Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A woman in her 40s is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car while riding a bike.
This happened around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Bayou Way and Power Line Road, next to the Sacramento International Airport, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Crews responded to a car versus bicycle crash and found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle, according to authorities.
She was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
The woman's name has not yet been released.
