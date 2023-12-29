Woman found dead by train tracks near Stockton Auto Mall
STOCKTON - A woman was found dead in Stockton after police received reports of someone being hit by a train.
On Friday around 6:30 a.m., Stockton police officers were called out the 2900 block of Auto Center Cir. regarding a pedestrian hit by a train nearby, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.
Officers went to the scene, which is adjacent to the Stockton Auto Mall, and found the victim, a 35-year-old woman, police say. She was pronounced on the scene by fire personnel.
Police have not released further information about the incident.
