Woman found dead by train tracks near Stockton Auto Mall

STOCKTON - A woman was found dead in Stockton after police received reports of someone being hit by a train.

On Friday around 6:30 a.m., Stockton police officers were called out the 2900 block of Auto Center Cir. regarding a pedestrian hit by a train nearby, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

Officers went to the scene, which is adjacent to the Stockton Auto Mall, and found the victim, a 35-year-old woman, police say. She was pronounced on the scene by fire personnel.

Police have not released further information about the incident.