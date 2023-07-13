Woman found dead at Modesto park possibly run over by mower

MODESTO - A woman was found dead in a Modesto park after possibly being run over by a tractor that was mowing the grass.

According to a statement from the Modesto Police Department, on Saturday, July 8 around noon, a landscaping employee was riding on a tractor equipped with a pull-behind lawn mower and cutting the grass at Beard Brook Park. As he was working, he noticed a woman's body lying on the ground in an area that he had already mowed.

The worker then immediately called 911, and when police arrived at the park, found the body of a woman later identified as 27-year-old Christine Chavez. She was pronounced dead at the scene and released to the coroner.

The park, which is owned by E. & J. Gallow Winery, is located at 400 S Morton Boulevard. It had been owned by the city of Modesto but had been transferred to the winery on July 7.

E. & J. Gallo Winery issued the following statement about the incident that read, in part: