Woman fleeing police hit by vehicles after leaving car and running on I-80 onramp

By Cameron Glenn

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A woman is dead after being hit by vehicles while running from police Saturday. 

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in Sacramento, on the on-ramp of Marysville Boulevard at I-80, the CHP says. She, and an unknown number of others, got out of the car after a short pursuit and ran on eastbound lanes. 

Preliminary reports say she was then hit once by a large vehicle and then repeatedly hit by several others.  

She has been identified as 19-year-old Fatina Chaney.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 10:38 PM

