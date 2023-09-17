Woman fleeing police hit by vehicles after leaving car and running on I-80 onramp

SACRAMENTO - A woman is dead after being hit by vehicles while running from police Saturday.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in Sacramento, on the on-ramp of Marysville Boulevard at I-80, the CHP says. She, and an unknown number of others, got out of the car after a short pursuit and ran on eastbound lanes.

Preliminary reports say she was then hit once by a large vehicle and then repeatedly hit by several others.

She has been identified as 19-year-old Fatina Chaney.