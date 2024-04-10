Watch CBS News
Woman dies in crash near San Joaquin Delta community of Terminous

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

TERMINOUS — A woman died after crashing in a ditch in the San Joaquin Delta northwest of Stockton, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol Stockton said officers found the vehicle overturned in a ditch, partially submerged in water near the delta community of Terminous.

The woman, who was only described as Hispanic, was declared dead at the scene. No other people or vehicles were involved.

Investigators said the woman was traveling on a dirt road just south of Highway 12 and west of the Potato Slough Bridge when it happened.

Stockton CHP said the crash happened at around 2 p.m., and the woman was last seen by family members around 10:30 a.m. The crash was reported by farmers in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

