Woman riding on outside of light rail dies after falling off in Rancho Cordova

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA — A woman who was riding on the outside of a light rail train car died after falling off in Rancho Cordova, officials said Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Sacramento Regional Transit said it happened near the Mather Field/Mills Station at Mather Field Road and Folsom Boulevard.

The woman was reportedly illegally riding on a coupler, which connects train cars together, the spokesperson said.

Light rail service was temporarily suspended between the Sunrise and Watt/Manlove stations but resumed by 7 p.m.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead at the scene.  

First published on May 21, 2024 / 9:29 PM PDT

