Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies after crashing into tree in North Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A woman in her late 20s has died after a crash in the North Sacramento area early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 1:30 a.m., a single vehicle crashed into a tree along Hemlock Street, a little off of Madison Avenue. It's unclear exactly what led up to the crash.

Only one person was in the vehicle. She died at the scene, officers say.

She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, CHP says.

The name of the woman hasn't been released at this point in the investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 8:25 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.