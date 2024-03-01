Woman dies after crashing into tree in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A woman in her late 20s has died after a crash in the North Sacramento area early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 1:30 a.m., a single vehicle crashed into a tree along Hemlock Street, a little off of Madison Avenue. It's unclear exactly what led up to the crash.

Only one person was in the vehicle. She died at the scene, officers say.

She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, CHP says.

The name of the woman hasn't been released at this point in the investigation.