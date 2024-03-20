Woman dies after being rescued by firefighters in North Modesto house fire

MODESTO – A woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a late night house fire in North Modesto, firefighters say.

Modesto Fire Department and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire District crews responded to the scene along Carl Way a little after 11:30 p.m. Firefighters found smoke coming from the home – and were told that an elderly woman might still be inside.

Crews started searching the home and found the woman on the second floor. She was pulled out and rushed to the hospital.

The woman later died at the hospital, Modesto Fire says.

An elderly man who was already outside of the house by the time crews arrived also suffered burns and smoke inhalation, firefighters say. He remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters noted that there was at least one working smoke detector in the house at the time of the fire.