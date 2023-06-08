Watch CBS News
Woman dead after a wrong-way crash on I-5 north of Woodland

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

An investigation is underway after a woman died following a wrong-way crash north of Woodland, said authorities. 

The crash occurred early Thursday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 near West Street. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the woman was going southbound in the northbound lanes. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

