Woman dead after a wrong-way crash on I-5 north of Woodland

An investigation is underway after a woman died following a wrong-way crash north of Woodland, said authorities.

The crash occurred early Thursday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 near West Street.

According to California Highway Patrol, the woman was going southbound in the northbound lanes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.