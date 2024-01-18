Woman convicted in deadly hit-and-run sentenced in front of Wheatland high school students

WHEATLAND - A Yuba County woman was sentenced to four years behind bars for driving drunk and killing a man and then running away from the scene. The hearing was conducted live in front of high school students on Thursday.

"Our lives are forever changed and still constantly changing. The road to the quote 'new normal' is longer than expected," Tasha said.

The courtroom was brought to the classroom.

"I'm now a single mother left heartbroken and alone to raise our three daughters," Tasha said.

Family and friends of Kenneth Glass confronted his killer, Clara Ann Delong, during an assembly at Wheatland Union High School.

"I hope it's a striking moment for these kids to realize the dangers of drinking and driving," said Shiloh Sorbello, a Yuba County prosecutor.

In September 2023, Delong was driving home drunk from Roseville when she crossed over into oncoming traffic on Spenceville Road in Wheatland and hit Glass riding on his motorcycle. She took off while he died at the scene.

The reality of what happened that day and since is what the CEO of Arrive Alive hopes captures teens' attention.

"And this is the generation that wants information in a reality-based format what better to bring the courtroom here," said Angela Webb, the CEO of Arrive Alive. "From the court members to the judge, the DA, all of us, victim advocates. All of us are a part of this, synchronizing together to make sure it is professional 100% and effective."

The nonprofit has brought these impaired driving cases to students all over California for 14 years. This is the first vehicular manslaughter case.

"This is a good thing for the kids so they know what consequences are a learning experience for them," said Kenneth Armstrong, a father.

Glass' family is grateful for being given the opportunity

"Just the community and the way they are bringing this together, it's an impact sentencing," Glass' mother said. "If it makes an impact on one person to drink and drive and we can save one life. It's worth it."

But in the end, as Delong was led away frustrated with the reality she would likely only serve half her sentence.