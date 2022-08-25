Watch CBS News
Woman, boy hurt in Oak Park-area shooting

Shooting reported in Oak Park
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after two people were found shot in Oak Park late Wednesday night.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the 4000 block of Broadway just after 10 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting in the area.

At the scene, officers found two victims – a male juvenile and a woman.

Both victims had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point. 

First published on August 25, 2022 / 8:02 AM

