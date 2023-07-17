Police: Woman assaulted, stabbed by group of men in Stockton

STOCKTON — A 24-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted and stabbed by a group of men overnight in Stockton, authorities said Sunday.

It happened at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday along South Airport Way in Stockton's Park District.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the woman got into an altercation with at least one of the suspects. During this altercation, several other suspects also began assaulting her, at which point the victim was stabbed.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspects were only described as four adult males.